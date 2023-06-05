Tcwp LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,481.7% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 189,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 518,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 951,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %
GOOGL traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,988. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
- Risk-On In Small-Caps After iShares Russell 2000 ETF Breaks Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.