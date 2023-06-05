Tcwp LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,481.7% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 189,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 518,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 951,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOGL traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,988. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

