iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,772. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

