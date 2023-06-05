USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,644. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

