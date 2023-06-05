AXS Investments LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.04. 529,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $694.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 304.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

