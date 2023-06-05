AXS Investments LLC Sells 577 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,795 shares of company stock worth $46,784,209. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 838,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.