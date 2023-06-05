The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $38.32. 1,247,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

