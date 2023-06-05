Tcwp LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. 5,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,103. The company has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

