Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,962. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

