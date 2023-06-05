Tcwp LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Tcwp LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.64. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $692.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

