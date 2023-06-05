iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,146,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,219. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.