Tcwp LLC Purchases 693 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

