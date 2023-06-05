Tcwp LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tcwp LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $72.74. 45,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

