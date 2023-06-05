Tcwp LLC Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tcwp LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

