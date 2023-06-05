Tcwp LLC Has $587,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,699 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $60.91. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

