Tcwp LLC Sells 475 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

GD stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 174,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,385. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.