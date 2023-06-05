Tcwp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. 864,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

