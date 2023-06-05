Tcwp LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,195,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after buying an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,531 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,580,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.