Tcwp LLC Purchases 116 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

