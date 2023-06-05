Tcwp LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 715,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130,795 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. 305,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

