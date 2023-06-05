37,500 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 566,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.