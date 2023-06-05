Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 756.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

