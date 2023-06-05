National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.64% of National Health Investors worth $37,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $116,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

