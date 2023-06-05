ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,239 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

