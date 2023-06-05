ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.01 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

