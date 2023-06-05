Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

