ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $63.13 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

