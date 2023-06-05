ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $6.39 Million in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Shares of RXDX opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

