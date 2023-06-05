ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 22,857 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,358,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.