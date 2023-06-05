American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,539,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $116.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

