ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,843 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOXA opened at $31.87 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

