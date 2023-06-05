Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,913 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

