ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.07 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of TopBuild worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $217.94 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

