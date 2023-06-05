Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 430.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $3,736,056 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

