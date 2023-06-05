ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $6.55 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after buying an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

