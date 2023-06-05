ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 17,683 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

