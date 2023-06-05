NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,700.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,212.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

