Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.125-7.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $101.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

