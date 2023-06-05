Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.125-7.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.
Science Applications International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SAIC opened at $101.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $117.94.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
- Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
- Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
- Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.