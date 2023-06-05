ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 56,413 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

