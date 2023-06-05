Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.7 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

