ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 16,134 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.4 %

LSXMK stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

