ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $6.49 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

