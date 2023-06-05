Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 34,129 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SPTN stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

