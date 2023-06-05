Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
