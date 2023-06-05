Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.