EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

