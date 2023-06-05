Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 3,432 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

