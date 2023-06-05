LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 0.3 %

LC opened at $8.80 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.