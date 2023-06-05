Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

NYSE DDS opened at $311.70 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.65 and a 200 day moving average of $333.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

