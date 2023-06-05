Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 9,005 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $124.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $124.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.