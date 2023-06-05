Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 9,005 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $124.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $124.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.
