Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 5,577 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFWA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.