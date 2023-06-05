Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.47 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
