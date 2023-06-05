Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.47 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.